If you still find yourself marveling at Super Mario Odyssey's gorgeous in-game destinations, Dark Horse Books is soon releasing The Art of Super Mario Odyssey that can give you an inside look into the creation of the game's artwork. While it's set to be priced at $49.99, Amazon is currently accepting pre-orders of this hardcover book for just $38.13. It doesn't release until October 22, but ordering now will lock in this low price. You'll even receive further discounts if it happens to fall lower in price between now and its release.

Featuring nearly 370 pages, this full-color hardcover art book is comprised of concept art, preliminary sketches, development notes, and even some information on early ideas which didn't make it into the final Super Mario Odyssey game.

Right now, this Super Mario Encyclopedia is also on sale for $25.46 there.

