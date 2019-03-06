The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is down to $39.99 at Amazon right now. This kit averages around $65 so you're saving at least $25. It dropped to $39.99 at Amazon and other retailers late last month before promptly selling out, so you'll want to jump on this deal while it's in stock.

This Nintendo Switch accessory includes various cardboard pieces which you fold and put together to create fun, study accessories for the console. Once the accessories are pieced together, you attach a Joy-Con controller in the appropriate spot and bring them to life. The Variety kit comes with five accessories to build: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano. It also includes a game cartridge which features a handful of games to play with your creations.

