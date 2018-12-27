Buy a year subscription for up to six users with Office 365 Home for $99.99 on Amazon, and you'll also get a $50 gift card. The regular Home subscription costs $80 by itself, and the only time we've seen it go lower was a one-day deal that knocked it down to $55. In a way, this deal is even better value just with a higher upfront cost. Since it's inevitable that you'll be doing some more shopping on Amazon at some point in the future, that gift card is as good as cash.

This deal is a one-day sale from Amazon and will be gone by tomorrow.

This subscription has a lot of value built right in, and you can read all about just why it's so good in our article. Not only do you get access to the five main Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote), you can also get access to certain PC-only programs like Publisher and Access. The subscription comes with 1TB of cloud storage on Microsoft OneDrive, regular updates for all your programs as long as your subscription is good, and mobile apps for working on your tablet or phone.

The software suite is a digital download, but the gift card is physical. It will be sent to you and you can use it as a gift or add it to your own account to spend. The gift card value never expires or charges any fees.

This deal can be used to extend a current subscription in addition to starting a new one. Office 365 works with Windows of course, but it also works with Mac OS X 10.10 or later and other Apple products like the iPad.

