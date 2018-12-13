The Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution 14 pocket knife is down to $22.39 on Amazon. The knife normally sells for $35 and was as high as $50 earlier in the year. Not only is this the lowest price we've ever seen, but it beats out a deal we shared a couple times before by a few bucks.

This deal is part of a larger sale on outdoor gear happening as part of Amazon's "12 Days of Deals" promotion. While the sale includes plenty of outdoor gear, it also has half a dozen Victorinox Swiss Army knives down to some of the best prices ever. Upgrade to the $41.99 Swiss Army knife, which is $18 off its regular price. Or go for the budget Evolution Swiss Army knife for $8 off its street price.

The $22 Evolution above has 14 different functions, including a 2.5-inch blade, can opener, screwdriver, and more. It has stainless steel construction and ergonomic ABS scales for grip and comfort. It is made in Switzerland and is covered by a lifetime warranty through Victorinox. The whole thing is only 3.34 inches and weighs only 2.6 ounces so you can keep it in your pocket, store it for emergencies, and take it with you everywhere. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 313 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.