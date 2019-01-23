You can pick up a Belkin Mixit DuraTek charging cable for your Apple Watch for just $18.99 today only. This durable cable usually sells for $50 when not on sale, so now's the day to pick one up. This deal price only applies to the rose gold option, but you can still save $15 on the black version at $34.99.

Belkin makes a ton of charging accessories for Apple devices and they are highly-rated by existing users. The DuraTek range are built to be hard-wearing and long-lasting with braided nylon exteriors and reinforced aramid fiber interiors. It's MFi-certified, so will work great with all models of Apple Watch. This 4-foot cable is more affordable than Apple's own offering right now, and also offers a little more length than the standard 1-meter cable. Belkin backs it up with a 5-year warranty with your purchase.

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.