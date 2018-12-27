B&H is offering some significant savings across a range of Apple devices, including MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch and more. The deals are a part of B&H's Mega DealZone event so are limited in time, with many ending this afternoon.

The promotion includes some of Apple's newest devices, including the recently-released MacBook Air with its all-new design and Retina display. It has $200 off right now, bringing its price down to just $999 for the 128GB SSD model or $1,199 for the 256GB version. You can also snap up Apple's 2018 Mac mini with up to $150 in savings.

The discounts apply across the rest of Apple's Mac range, with iMac models having up to $400 taken off their asking prices and the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD being offered with $900 off for today only.

Several iPad Pro models are also included in the sale, with various specifications of Apple's 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 10.5-inch iPad Pro seeing prices drop by as much as $350.

And those wanting to strap on an Apple Watch to help achieve New Year fitness goals can do so and save up to $370 in the process. The Series 3 is reduced in price and comes with a free screen protector worth $20, too.

Check out the whole promotion to see all of the discounted Apple gear. Remember, these deals are limited in time so be sure to get your orders in before it's too late.

