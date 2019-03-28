Black+Decker's 20V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit is down to $52.40 at Amazon today only as part of its Deals of the Day. By choosing No-Rush Shipping at checkout, you can save an extra $2 on its purchase, bringing its price down to $50.19. That's a savings of $30 off its regular price of $80, though it more commonly sells for around $70 on average. While this isn't its lowest price ever, it's the lowest price it's been in a few years now. With No-Rush Shipping , your order will take a few extra days to arrive at your home, but you'll also receive a small bonus by selecting it which is usually a $1 promo credit toward digital purchases at Amazon.

Black+Decker's tool kit is a great pick for new homeowners or anyone who's lacking a few of the essentials still. Choose No-Rush Shipping to score it for only $50 and its best price in a few years!

This 34-piece tool kit comes with Black+Decker's lightweight LDX120C 20-volt MAX lithium-ion drill/driver that can deliver up to 650 rotations per minute with 115 inches per pound of torque. There's also a built-in LED flashlight and an 11-position clutch that allows for precise control when drilling into plastic, wood, metal, and more.

A selection of helpful tools are included with the drill as well, including a battery and a charger, various driving and drilling bits, a utility knife, tape measure, and more along with a storage bag to hold it all. At Amazon, over 280 customers left a review resulting in a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

