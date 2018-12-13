The Qnap TS-328 3-bay Diskless Personal Cloud NAS Storage System is down to $169.99 at Woot. This same NAS device sells for around $229 at several places like Amazon and Newegg. It goes for even more at other retailers. This is the best price we've ever seen. Avoid the $5 shipping fee by using your Amazon Prime account.

The Qnap has an ARM quad-core 1.4GHz processor, 2GB DDR4 RAM, two Gigabit LAN ports, and room for hot-swappable SATA and HDD. It has two USB 3.0 ports and one for USB 2.0. Fill the three bays with three hard drives in a RAID 5 array and you'll have a huge amount of storage capacity in addition to data protection. You'll get hardware decoding and transcoding for a smooth video experience, too. You can use Snapshots to fully record system status and data, which means the ability to restore anything accidentally deleted or modified.

The NAS has several ways to make using it much easier, including the Qsync file syncing service, mobile apps, and Qphoto for automatically uploading photos and videos. It also comes with a two-year warranty from Qnap.

These are diskless bays, which means there's no hard drives inside. You'll need to fill them yourself. The WD Red 4TB is an internal hard drive designed for NAS devices like this.

