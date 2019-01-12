Today only, Best Buy is offering the Chefman Express 2.5L Analog Air Fryer for just $49.99 as part of its Deals of the Day. If your home is still lacking one of these helpful kitchen appliances, now's the time to snag one as this deal saves you 50% off what it sells for otherwise. In the past, it's been priced as high as $120.

Whether you're preparing shrimp, onion rings, fries, or some other fried delicacy, this air fryer is a great choice as it features an adjustable temperature control along with a 30-minute timer and a dishwasher-safe basket. Having an air fryer in your home lets you cook healthier french fries and fried chicken as it uses less oil than traditional methods. A healthy living recipe book is included with its purchase so you can find some inspiration for your next meal.

At Best Buy, over 1,500 customers left a review for this air fryer resulting in a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

See at Best Buy