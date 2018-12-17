The AeroGarden stainless steel Harvest Elite is down to $89.95 on Amazon. This AeroGarden normally sells for around $130 and has never dropped from that price before because it's a relatively new model. The deal price is available on all four colors.

AeroGarden's countertop hydroponic gardens are the easiest way to grow fresh herbs and vegetables throughout the year right in your own kitchen. The Harvest model has room for six plants to grow concurrently and as the plants are grown in water, there's no soil to deal with and no mess to clean up. On the front, there's an LCD control panel that takes the guesswork out of growing by making the whole system easy-to-use. It even has a vacation mode to help keep your plants strong while you're gone.

There is an included seed kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint to get you going and you can pick up a variety of other seed pods and plant foods to suit your tastes.

