Amazon has a few different Dash Compact Electric Air Fryers available for $59.49, which saves you 15% on the normal $70 price point. The reviews are very positive. Choose from black, red, white, or aqua colors.

These use air to fry foods to a crisp instead of oil. That means less fat in your food and less stink in your kitchen. There are five presets available to help you easily track time and temperature, but you can also opt for manual cooking. The fryer automatically shuts off, too, and the housing stays cool to the touch. The fryer basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup as well. There's enough room to cook for the whole family, from a dozen chicken wings to a pound of french fries. Your purchase includes a one-year warranty and a few different recipes. For more meal ideas, pick up an air fryer cookbook.

