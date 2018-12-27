Amazon is offering discounts on a variety of digital Nintendo Switch games while supplies last, from games like South Park: The Fractured But Whole for $23.99 to Okami HD for $14.99. A couple of the games we've seen on sale have already gone out of stock, so don't wait too long to place your order if you're looking for something new to play. Your download code should be made available to your account within a few minutes of your purchase, so you can begin playing today.

Before you go filling up your Nintendo Switch with digital games, you might want to remember it only has a 32GB storage capacity, and if you already have a few games downloaded, you may be nearing maximum capacity already. To make sure you can continue saving new games to your console, you might want to add a microSD card to your order. You can pick up a 128GB card that has triple the space of your console for only $20 right now.

Other games on sale today include:

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.