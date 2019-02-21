Amazon has the Ecovacs Deebot 901 robotic vacuum cleaner on sale today for just $299.99. That's $100 off its usual price and is the first direct price drop we've seen on this model.

The 901 comes has 3-stage cleaning system for thorough removal of dirt, dust and debris. It also has anti-drop and anti-collision sensors to stop it falling off stairs or bumping into your furniture. Its battery lasts for around 2 hours and it will automatically return to its charging dock when it is running low on juice. What's really neat about this particular model is its use of Ecovacs' Smart Navi 3.0 system that maps out the rooms in your home. Not only does this prevent the vacuum just pootling around randomly, but it also means you can tell it to clean specific areas and avoid others. You can also control the vacuum cleaner with just voice your using your Amazon Echo devices.

