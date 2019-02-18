The Elgato Eve Weather Wireless Outdoor Sensor is down to $42.42 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $50, and this is the lowest direct price drop we've ever seen on the sensor.

This Eve Weather sensor is built to be used outdoors. It can sense the temperature, humidity, and air pressure. It can then collect that data and show you trends based on the data over a month or year. It is HomeKit enabled and designed to sync easily with Siri as well as Elgato's full range of smart home devices. You can use that connection to check on your home while you're away and see if it's raining while you're at work or simply use the sensor to get the most accurate weather data before you even leave the house.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.