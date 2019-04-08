Elgato's Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon for a limited time. Though this hub regularly sells for $150 there, today you can snag one for only $99.99.

This compact dock offers fast speeds up to 40 GB/s and is equipped with four ports, including HDMI, USB 3.1, DisplayPort, and Gigabit Ethernet to unlock a range of connectivity options for your computer.

Equipped with a built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable that's compatible across Windows and Mac computers, this device offers blazing fast 40 GB/s speeds across all of its ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1, and Gigabit Ethernet. That means it's capable of supporting dual monitors in up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz. Plus, it's extremely compact and small enough to fit in your pocket.

