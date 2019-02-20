Know someone who was surprised with a Nintendo Switch last holiday season? Maybe you picked one up on Black Friday and are looking for some stellar video games for it. In either case, you've come to the right place. Right now, several of the Nintendo Switch's most essential games are on sale at Walmart. Shipping is free on orders totaling $35 or more or you could choose free in-store pickup.

Before we get into things, you should know you can grab the Nintendo Switch with a $35 credit towards digital games for its regular price of $299 right now via Amazon. You can also find Nintendo Labo sets at GameStop for $39.99 each currently.

As a Nintendo Switch owner, it's almost an unwritten rule of the console that you should own or at least have played either The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey. If you haven't, you can pick up either game for $45 right now. That's a savings of $15 off their regular price of $60.

The next game Switch players will certainly want to consider grabbing is Splatoon 2. At $45, it's likely the best shooter game on the platform so far, plus it's designed to be 100% appropriate for younger players too.

Other must-plays for the Switch include Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, though they're not currently on sale right now.

