Amazon has the PowerBlock Personal Trainer Set on sale for $199.99, which is $75 off the average price. It has excellent reviews and this price is the best in history.

If you're part of the huge amount of people that set fitness goals for your New Year's Resolutions, this set is perfect for you. You'll get a pair of adjustable dumbbell weights that can adjust from 5 to 50 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. The selector pin lets you change weights easily, and these are more compact and balanced than traditional dumbbells. The padded handle protects your wrists, too. Your purchase includes a ten-year limited warranty.

To keep your workout space protected, consider picking up some ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mats while they're discounted.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.