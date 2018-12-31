Over at Amazon, you can save on the Apple Watch Series 4 right now. The 40mm GPS Silver Aluminium model with white Sport Band offers the best value at just $365.74, down from its usual price of $399. That's thanks to a price drop to $384.99 and an on-page coupon for a further 5% off — last time this deal was available, it sold out fast so don't hang around. The 44mm version is also down in price at $414.99.

Some other models are listed at full price but have the 5% on-page coupon, such as the 40mm Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop, 40mm Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop, and 44mm Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop. It's worth having a click around to see if your preferred watch is included. Select GPS + Cellular models are also discounted by 5%.

Apple Watch Series 4 brings a new edge-to-edge screen to the wrist-worn wearable, boosts the speed and battery life, adds advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection, as well as a bunch of new customizable watch faces. Check out iMore's in-depth review of the newest Apple Watch for everything you need to know about it.

With the money you save, you could pick up a pack of screen protectors or a rugged case to protect your investment, or an extra band to add a little bit of your personal style.

We're not sure how long the current discount will be available for, so don't hesitate for too long.

