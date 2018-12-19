There's an insane deal on Grand Theft Auto V at Amazon right now that's almost too good to be true. Right now, you can pick up the game for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at just $14.99. While that's one of the best deals ever for this game already, the crazy part is that Twitch Prime members will receive a $14.99 promotional credit with their purchase. Effectively, that makes the game free. This deal is also available as an Xbox One Digital Download; the options above are both physical versions of the game. This is a one-day deal, so you'll need to order today. With the risk of the items selling out early, you'll want to place your order ASAP.

This offer is only valid with the game shipped and sold by Amazon, and you must be a Prime member who is signed up for Twitch Prime to receive the promo credit. If you're not yet signed up for Twitch, we have a great article on how to become a Twitch Prime member. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to get in on this deal.

Grand Theft Auto V may be a couple years old now, but it's continually getting improved upon when it comes to GTA Online. A new arena battle mode was just added, though you'll want to make sure you have an Xbox Live Gold membership to access those features.

