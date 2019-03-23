Amazon has the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Connected Single-Serve Coffee Maker on sale today only for just $49.99. This deal marks a new low price and a savings of $40 off its regular cost.

This coffee maker syncs with the HB Connect app for your smartphone or tablet so you can easily view your coffee usage, inventory, and the FlexBrew's filter status from anywhere in the world. It's also compatible with the Amazon Dash program, which can automatically send you filters and coffee without you needing to do anything! Simply set it up once and you'll never have to worry about running out of coffee again. That service is optional, though by signing up you can save $15 on your first re-orders.

The FlexBrew was designed to brew single-serve cups of coffee and is capable of brewing either single-serve pods or coffee grounds. It has a removable water reservoir as well, and takes just about three minutes to brew a cup with the ability to switch between 8-ounce, 10-ounce, and 14-ounce cup sizes.

