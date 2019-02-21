If you see the Nintendo Switch's lack of a D-Pad as one of its major weak points, consider picking up Hori's D-Pad Controller. Though it regularly sells for $25, today you can grab the Mario Edition for $19.99 at Amazon. That's a match for its lowest price ever.

Similar to the Joy-Con controllers, this product comes with just one controller for the left-hand side of your console which features an authentic D-Pad that can help you master D-Pad intensive titles like Dead Cells. It's officially licensed by Nintendo, though you make a few compromises by using this instead of the Joy-Con controllers, such as the inability to play wirelessly with it — it can only be used in portable mode. There's also no amiibo functionality nor rumble or motion controls.

Stores are currently offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with $35 credit towards digital games for its regular price of $299 right now! You can also score several essential Nintendo Switch games for $45 each currently, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

