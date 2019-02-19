Amazon has H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2018 on sale for $18 today only, which is a match for the best price we've seen for it there. It occasionally sells for up to $45 otherwise, though $26 is a more common price for it lately. This deal is available for both the PC download and the Mac download versions, as well as the PC/Mac disc. Compared to other retailers, like Newegg, that sell this software, Amazon has an extra incentive of a 5% bonus on your federal refund if you choose to get it in the form of an Amazon gift card.

The software is ideal for homeowners and investors. It includes step-by-step instructions and details on all available credits and deductions. You can easily itemize deductions, access expert advice, and report assistance on income from things like stock options, real estate, and retirement. You'll be able to quickly import the documents you need, like your W-2 and last year's tax return. You get five free federal e-files for your personal return along with unlimited federal preparation and printing. The included state taxes program is usually $40 on its own.

