The Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is down to $89.99 on Amazon. This pressure cooker normally sells for around $120 and goes as high as $140 regularly, too. The drop to $90 is the best we've seen since last year's holiday shopping season. This puts it at the same price as the 6-quart version, so you're getting a lot more room to feed more hungry bellies.

The DUO80 8-quart can feed a small family. It takes the place of seven different kitchen appliances including: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute, steamer, and warmer. It also features 14 different smart programs that help you set it up for precisely what you want to cook. There's a little microprocessor in there that monitors the pressure and temperature so you can always get it right. It's also UL-certified with 10 safety features that keep it from doing bad things. The accessories it comes with include a steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector.

See on Amazon

