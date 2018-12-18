Today only, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is down to $89.95 on Amazon. That's $70 off its regular price and the first time we've ever seen it drop below $90. We saw a few Instant Pot deals on Black Friday, including the regular Duo 6-quart down as low as $50, but this model adds several functions that one doesn't have and is large enough to feed more than six people.

The Duo Plus is meant to take the place of up to nine different kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It's large enough to feed the whole family (and a few guests, too), which makes it great for family gatherings and office potlucks. It has more than a dozen preset programs, easy-to-use controls, and it's highly energy efficient. It will keep food warm when finished cooking and comes with temperature settings for uses like the slow cooker. If you're new to Instant Pot cooking, it's worth grabbing a cookbook for inspiration and recipe ideas.

Users give this Instant Pot 4.5 stars based on 3,870 reviews. This deal is good until the end of the day, so make sure you don't miss out.

