The Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is down to $68.99 at Amazon. At over $30 off its regular price of $100, today's sale brings this handy kitchen appliance to one of its best prices ever. It's only dropped as low as $59.49 during the best shopping holiday of last year: Black Friday.

This 6-quart kitchen appliance can replace a few of the ones taking up space in your cabinets currently. With its 7-in-1 functionality, you can use it as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, and more.

This product is always extremely popular among Thrifter users, and unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard all about the wonders of the Instant Pot. You can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice and porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. The customer reviews are insane, too, and it's user-friendly to boot. You'll get a few different accessories, including a steam rack (with handles), recipe booklet, two different spoons, a measuring cup, and a user manual.

If you need recipe inspiration, check out The Instant Pot Cookbook. You might also want a tempered glass lid so you can see what's going on inside.

