The Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe normally costs $285. However, right now at Amazon, you can get it for $199.95. That's the best price in this item's history. The previous best was $40 more than today's deal.

This well-rated coffee brewer comes with a thermal carafe that'll keep your java warm without giving it a burnt taste. This machine features a Steep and Release valve, which holds the water in contact with the coffee automatically. Another preset mode automatically adjusts the water temperature and the brew time. The flat bottom and cone filter baskets included with your purchase will let you brew any volume of coffee exactly how you like it. You can get fancy with customized flow rates and temperatures or let the machine do the hard work for you thanks to the six automatic presets.

See at Amazon

