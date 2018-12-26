If your digital HD collection isn't satisfied from all the holiday sales on movies and TV shows just yet, iTunes has one more sale to fill it out, offering tons of Action and Adventure films for just $4.99 each. These movies regularly sell anywhere from $10 to $20 otherwise, so today's prices are a good way to grab a few of your favorites at a discount. It's also perfect for picking up any films you've been wanting to see but haven't yet, as $5 is less than half the price of a movie ticket these days!

One superhero film that was released prior to the current superhero hype is Hancock, starring Will Smith. If you skipped it back then, it's definitely worth checking out now. Another fun option you might have missed is Oblivion starring Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman. Both of these films are hardly ever available at this low price, so it's worth your consideration for sure.

Other options in today's sale include movies like Jurassic Park, Bad Boys II, The Pagemaster, Kill Bill, and Lord of War.

Make sure to check out the rest of the sale to see if there are any other films you might want to add to your digital library today.

