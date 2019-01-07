Use code BP5ICH07 at Amazon to drop the price of this iClever Car Mount Universal Smartphone Holder from $14.99 to $7.49. It has never directly dropped in price this low before.

A smartphone mount is something you should find in basically every car nowadays, and for good reason. It keeps your GPS interface easily visible and allows you to control your phone with your voice (at stoplights and in parking lots, of course.) Your hands will be on the wheel and you won't be distracted, which is ideal, because the last thing anyone needs to be doing while driving is anything else.

The magnetic mount is compact and grips on to your air vent easily. It comes with a metal disc that you can adhere to your phone or slip between your device and its case. Then just place your device onto the mount and you'll be good to go. You can rotate the mount easily to adjust your viewing angle. Should you encounter any issues, your purchase does include a 30-day money-back guarantee as well as a warranty.

See at Amazon

