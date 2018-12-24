Ok... so, you forgot. You procrastinated. You pushed it off until the last minute, and now the last minute is here and you've got nothing. It's fine. We understand. Christmas is a busy time and sometimes things get past you. It's not the end of the world, and we might just be able to help you out.
You're probably not going to be able to get anything shipped to you in time at this point, but lucky for you there are things you can buy that don't require shipping. Mostly we're talking about Digital Gifts in the form of gift cards, subscriptions, and more. Not only are these available now, they are all on sale! These are the best last-minute digital gift deals you can get right now:
20% off
$100 iTunes gift card
You can get gift cards at a discount and emailed to you. We have seen several iTunes deals in the last week or two, but 20% off is as good as it gets. This deal comes through PayPal's Digital Gifts store on eBay.
App Cash
Google Play gift card
Use the code GOOGLE with a Google Play gift card worth $50 or more and you'll save $5 off the price. The deal is emailed to you as a redemption code. We don't see a whole lot of Google Play gift card deals, so any chance to save is a good one.
Pick your favorite
Gift Card Mall Holiday Sale
I feel like this is the moment the domain "giftcardmall.com" has been waiting for all year. And here it is. You can save 10% at GameStop, 15% at Panera Bread, or pick one of the other hundred restaurants and businesses with gift card sales in this promotion. So many savings and so many choices.
Yummy
The Cheesecake Factory $25 gift card
While not quite a discount on the gift card itself, this deal is as good as gold if you're looking for cheesecake. Buy a $25 gift card that is delivered to your email within minutes, and you'll also be able to grab a free slice in the new year.
Music, apps, games, and more
iTunes Gift Card
For a limited time, Walmart is offering $50 iTunes gift cards on sale for only $40. iTunes gift card discounts aren't all that rare, but taking 20% off is better than we regularly see and is basically free many to spend in the App and iTunes Stores. This deal is for a digital gift card which will be shipped to your email, usually immediately after purchase.
Digital TV
Veronica Mars, The Office, and other TV shows
Get a new tablet or computer for Christmas? Have a fancy new display that needs some media on it to look its best? Buy one of your favorite TV shows digitally from iTunes while they are on sale.
Showtime
HD Concerts and Documentaries
Forget binge-watching some old 90s sitcom. Binge watch the best of The Boss for as little as $1 per concert. Great gift for the music lovers in your life.
Keep Gaming
Xbox Game Pass 12-month subscription
The Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming - even without a discount. One little subscription gets you access to hundreds of games, including recent releases, that Microsoft is always adding to. This deal gets you $50 off a yearly subscription.
Buy some new movies
Amazon $50 iTunes gift card
Amazon refuses to be on the outside looking in with iTunes gift cards. Use the code APP750 to get 15% off this digital card.
More ways to save
Buy 1, get 1 20% off iTunes
Yes, that's three iTunes gift card deals in a row, but each one offers you something a little different. For example, this deal from Target gives you a chance to buy smaller denominations instead of $50 or $100 and still save. Plus, since it's buy 1, get 1 20% off, you can get yourself a little something something. Yay Christmas.
For the Bookworms
Kindle Unlimited subscription
Read all you want. As much as you can. Do it all at a discount. There are actually two sales here. .You can get a full year discounted by $40 or try it for three months at just $1. Either way, it's a bargain for millions of books.
Players Gonna Play
One Month Xbox Live Gold
Give the gift of pwning some n00bs. Microsoft has one month of Xbox Live Gold for just $1 for new members. Just getting a brand new Xbox, this is a great way to jump into the multiplayer scene. Plus, Xbox Live gives away free games every month.
Customize It
Amazon Gift Card Holiday Sale
We've seen iTunes and Google Play deals from Amazon, but there are dozens more available right now. Get discounts to your favorite movie theater or ice cream shop with custom promo codes for every one.
You don't have to be out looking for gifts for other people. Treat yo self while you're here. Or check back tomorrow when you find a new smartphone or laptop under the tree and need a way to fill those storage banks.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.