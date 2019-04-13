Woot is holding a sale on certified refurbished LIFX Smart Lighting today only with prices starting as low as $14.99. If you've been waiting for the right moment to start getting deeper into smart home tech, this would be a great opportunity. You don't have to worry about the lights being refurbished either, as that means they've been inspected and brought back to 'Like New' condition. They each come with a 90-day warranty, too. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members, while everyone else is stuck paying a $6 shipping fee.
Wise Choice
LIFX Smart Lighting One-Day Sale
LIFX Smart Lighting requires no hub to get started and can be voice controlled using Amazon Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and more.
Prices Vary
Most of the options in today's sale give you the choice of purchasing only one or a pack of four at an even bigger discount. For those who can spare the extra change, it's certainly a better deal to pick up more than one in today's sale, but you'll be saving some cash no matter which you choose.
One of the best-selling bulbs in this sale is the A19 Smart Multicolor Mini Light Bulb which normally sells for around $37 on average. Today's sale brings the price of one down to only $24.99, or you could elect to pick up the four-pack for $74.99. That option allows you to switch between over 16 million colors using your smartphone, but if you don't care for multi-colored lighting, you can pick up the A19 Smart White Mini Light Bulb for as low as $14.99, or $39.99 in a four-pack.
There are a variety of other bulb styles on sale today at some of the best prices we've ever seen for them, and best of all, none of them require a hub. That means you'll be able to start scheduling their usage from your smartphone without needing any additional equipment. They're even capable of being voice-controlled when using a device like the Amazon Echo Dot.
