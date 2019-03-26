The Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse is down to $29.99 on Amazon. Today's deal matches a price we saw in February. Outside of Black Friday, this is the best price ever for this mouse. It regularly sells between $35 and $40 and doesn't vary from that range much.

This mouse has a great battery life with up to 250 hours on a single pair of AA batteries, and its sensor is designed to help you extend that life, too.

The G602 is an outstanding wireless gaming mouse with more than 4,200 reviews giving it 4.1 stars out of 5. Its 11 programmable buttons are rated for up to 20 million clicks, and it uses Delta Zero sensor technology for up to 2,500 dpi. The mouse can last as long as 1,440 hours on one pair of batteries in Endurance mode and up to 250 hours in Performance mode.

It's compatible with Windows Vista and higher and Mac OS X 10.6.8 or higher.

