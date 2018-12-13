Today Amazon's offering up to 30% off a huge selection of sporting goods and outdoor items, and that just so happens to include a bunch of Timbuk2 bags. Hit this link and filter by "Messenger Bags" to see the available options.

Timbuk2 isn't a brand on which we see steep discounts like this often. Remember that the sale ends tonight.

As one example, the Timbuk2 Parkside Backpack is down to $34.49. The last time Thrifter posted it, it was more than $40, and usually it costs $50. The Parkside backpack is made from 600D Ripstop Lite polyester. It has four exterior pockets including a front zip pocket and side pockets for water bottles or locks. The inside has three interior slips for organizing your gear the way you want it. It has a custom-fit strap design as well. It's the ideal style for your daily carry needs, and at today's price, now's the perfect time to get one.

In case that backpack sells out, another nice option is the Timbuk2 Messenger Bag. A variety of colors and sizes are on sale, with prices starting at right around $40. For example, the medium black version is down to $45.49. It usually sells for at least $65. It has five pockets total and space for your laptop and peripherals, too.

