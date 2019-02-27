Celebrate the announcement of Pokémon Sword and Shield or the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie by buying this almost life-size Mega Construx Jumbo Pikachu figure. It's down to $29.99 which is $20 off and the best price we've seen for it since Black Friday.

This buildable model of everyone's favorite electric mouse Pokémon has over 600 pieces and will definitely keep you occupied while you wait for your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield pre-order to ship. The end result is a 12-inch Pikachu with fully articulated limbs, tail and ears that makes for a great gift for the young or old Pokémon fans in your life. When you complete it, check out the rest of the Mega Construx Pokémon range for your next challenge.

There are also a bunch of other Pokémon-related items on sale at Best Buy today including trading cards, collectible figures, and more.

