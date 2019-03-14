You can add the Mercase Apple Watch charger and iPhone stand to your nightstand for just $10.19 when you enter code 7ISGBXTN at checkout. That code takes almost $7 off its usual price and brings the charging station down to the lowest price we've seen for over six months. The code works with both the rose gold and space gray versions.

The stand integrates your existing Apple Watch charging cable into the top section and provides a dedicated spot to top up your watch. You can charge your Apple Watch on its side and still use Nightstand mode if you like to see the time at night or use it as your alarm. You may want to grab another Apple Watch cable as a spare for taking with you when you travel. The bottom section of the stand has a spot for your iPhone to charge up on its side, too. It's not a wireless charger, so you'll still need to plug in your Lightning cable, but it keeps everything tidy and the non-slip feet on the stand stop anything from moving around. Design-wise, the stand will fit right in with its brushed aluminum finish and there are silicone-padded or TPU surfaces wherever your devices rest.

If you would prefer stand that includes a wireless charger for your iPhone, check out this deal on Aukey's PowerWave+ Pad that saves you $9.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.