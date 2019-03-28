Buy a year's subscription for up to six users with Office 365 Home for $99.99 on Amazon today, and you'll also get a $50 gift card thrown in. The regular Home subscription is not currently available but has been selling for this price on its own recently and at best has only ever dropped to $55 in a rare one-day deal. In a way, this deal is even better value just with a higher upfront cost. Since it's inevitable that you'll be doing some more shopping on Amazon at some point in the future, that gift card is as good as cash.

With access to the latest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, you'll be a productivity fiend with this subscription. And you can use the free gift card to treat yourself to anything you like as a reward for all that hard work.

This subscription has a lot of value built right in, and you can read all about just why it's so good in this article on Windows Central. Not only do you get access to the five main Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote), you can also get access to certain PC-only programs like Publisher and Access. The subscription comes with 1TB of cloud storage on Microsoft OneDrive, regular updates for all your programs as long as your subscription is good, and mobile apps for working on your tablet or phone.

The software suite is a digital download, but the gift card is physical. It will be sent to you and you can use it as a gift or add it to your own account to spend. The gift card value never expires or charges any fees.

This deal can be used to extend a current subscription in addition to starting a new one. Office 365 works with Windows of course, but it also works with macOS and other Apple products like the iPad. It's only available today as part of Amazon's daily deals, though, so you'll want to grab it while you can.

