Adding an LED light strip behind your TV or computer desk not only helps reduce eyestrain but also adds a unique ambiance to your room that you can customize as you see fit. The start of a new year is always a good time to clean up your room and make a few alterations, and you're in luck because several well-reviewed, app-enabled LED light strips by Minger are on sale at Amazon for just $20 or less. The most versatile option in today's sale is the DreamColor 16.4-foot LED Strip Lights for $19.71. At nearly $15 off its regular price, you'd be snagging it at its lowest price yet. Though the price on the product page isn't discounted, using the link provided will activate a discount that you'll see during checkout.

Minger's DreamColor LED Strip Lights are great because you'll never lose the remote — they're app-enabled. You'll need the Govee Home app on your iOS or Android device to control it from wherever you are, similar to the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus but much more affordable. Different segments of the strip can light up differently, which is something a lot of other light strips can't do. It's waterproof and is even capable of syncing to music so that the lights pulse along with the beat. If that feature isn't something you're interested in, you can save a few dollars and grab Minger's RGB LED Strip Lights for $15.94. While this model only lets you choose one color at a time, if you have an Amazon Alexa device like the Echo Dot, you'd be able to voice control it with just a few words.

The options above both feature 16.4 feet of strip lights. If you'd rather purchase a shorter strip, the 6.5-foot MusicPro LED Strip Lights are on sale for only $11.89. There's also Dimmable 16.4-foot White Daylight LED Strip Lights on sale for the same price. Considering the myriad ways you can use these, you might even want to pick up a few.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.