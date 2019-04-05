A cool way to liven up any home theater setup or desk space is with a colored LED light strip, and today you can grab Minger's Govee 16.4-foot RGB LED Light Strip for only $9.34 at Amazon by entering promo code JPALDCNG during checkout. That'll save you $8 off its regular price since its release last December.

This RGB light strip comes with an IR remote that lets you switch between colors and lighting modes easily, and using code JPALDCNG can save you nearly 50% on its purchase.

Minger's light strips are well-reviewed and come in various sizes. You can even grab some that are app-controlled and sync to the beat of your music. The version on sale today is 16.4 feet long and equipped with 150 LEDs. The included remote features a variety of modes and colors to choose from, and there are dimming options as well. You can choose a pre-set color on the remote or start browsing through the hue shades with the arrow buttons.

This strip has been designed to be used indoors and features 3M adhesive tape on the back so that installing it anywhere is simple. It's also backed by a one-year warranty in case you experience any issues with it.

