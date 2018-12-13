The SureFire G2X tough Nitrolon LED flashlight is down to $37.79 on Amazon. This flashlight usually sells for around $55, and today is the best deal we have ever seen on it. This even beats last year's holiday sale when it dropped to just $42.
The deal is part of a larger sale on Amazon good for today only. You'll find a bunch of other outdoor gear but also a few SureFire flashlights in addition to this one. If you want to go all-out you can get the SureFire E18-MV with MaxVision Beam technology. It's down to $83.30 from a street price around $140.
The G2X is a tactical light that uses a virtually indestructible LED emitter with a single high output of 600 lumens. The tailcap has a click switch you can partially press to keep the light on momentarily or push more to keep it on constantly. The precision micro-textured reflector has a smooth, optimized beam, and the body is made from a tough Nitrolon polymer and anodized aluminum bezel. It's durable enough to resist drops and has an O-ring that keeps out moisture and dust. Users give it 4.6 stars based on 1,291 reviews.
