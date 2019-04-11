Newegg is taking 10% off the Nintendo eShop $50 Gift Card when you enter promo code EMCTYUT26 during checkout. That'll save you $5 off its regular price, bringing its cost down to $45. This is a digital gift card, meaning you'll receive the code to redeem it online via email usually within 30 minutes after purchase. Considering there's no shipping fee, this is basically a $5 discount on any game you want to purchase via Nintendo's eShop. However, it's only valid today, April 11.

This one-day offer could score you a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for only $45 which arrives digitally via email. Just be sure to use promo code EMCTYUT26 to snag these savings.

All of the best Nintendo Switch games are available to purchase digitally via the eShop, from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sometimes you can even find sales on them there. Once you have a few games downloaded onto your console, you'll want to make sure you have a microSD card inserted so you don't reach your console's storage limit of 32GB.

Another stellar offer Nintendo Switch owners should take advantage of is this free year membership to Nintendo Switch Online for Amazon Prime members. The service is currently $20 yearly, so it's a great bonus from Amazon if you're eligible.

