The Nintendo Switch Dock Set is down to $64.86 at Amazon for a limited time. This deal saves you $25 off its usual $90 price. We've seen better deals on it, but not since last June. This is its second-best discount.

Having an additional Nintendo Switch dock can be super helpful if you enjoy playing on more than one TV at home, or if you want a dock specifically for traveling. The set comes with an AC adapter and an HDMI cable along with the dock itself, so you'll be able to have two places to charge your Nintendo Switch or to connect it to a TV/monitor.

Want to keep your Switch charged on the go? Check out this Aukey Multi-Port Charger that's also on sale.

See at Amazon

