The Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack is down to $24.99 on Amazon today. This pack normally sells for $40 and was going for as much as $50 last year. Today's deal makes for one of its best prices ever.

The backpack is designed to be a modern, durable way to store your entire Nintendo Switch system for travel. You'll be able to pack up the console, six extra Joy-Con controllers, the dock, all your cables and games, headphones, personal accessories, and more. The internal pockets even have icons that show you what goes where. The straps and carry handle are padded so the whole thing is comfortable to carry. Users give it 4.7 stars based on 317 reviews.

Right now, some of the best Nintendo Switch games are discounted to just $41.99 each at Amazon, including titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Octopath Traveler, so be sure to check that sale out as well.

Another great item to keep your Nintendo Switch protected while on-the-go is the discounted PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit. It's officially licensed by Nintendo and comes with a Mario Edition carrying case, headphones, a screen protector, and more.

