Earlier this month, Nintendo announced a new offer on the Nintendo Switch console that's set to hit multiple retailers this week: a $35 promo credit for the Nintendo eShop is included with purchases of the console for a limited time! Though most won't be offering this deal until tomorrow, February 15, GameStop jumped the gun and has the bundle available to purchase right now at the console's regular price of $299.99. Shipping is free.

Only the console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers is eligible for this offer. If you'd rather shop at a different retailer, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are set to offer this same deal beginning tomorrow, and Walmart even has it priced a dollar cheaper at $299.

Nintendo's eShop offers hundreds of digital games for the Nintendo Switch. With your $35 promo credit, you can save on games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Party. The eShop always offers sales too, so you may be able to score a really great deal on a game that way.

Since you'll be downloading digital games onto the console, you'll want to have a micro SD card for your new Switch too. The console can only hold 32GB of data on its own, but you can grab a 128GB micro SD card to supplement that for just $21 right now.

See at GameStop

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.