While the Nintendo Switch received a few interesting offers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there weren't any mind-blowing deals on it. We saw offers of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being included with the console at its regular price, and another which included a $35 eShop gift card. If you still haven't pulled the trigger yet, Target has a deal right now that is pretty close to being just as good as those expired offers. You can pick up the Nintendo Switch with either Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers or Gray ones along with a $25 Target Gift Card for the console's regular price of $299.99. Shipping is free and guaranteed to arrive by December 24 if you order before this Friday, December 21. REDcard holders can save an additional 5% on this purchase, and there's a free debit option that you may want to check out if you don't have one yet.

If you're more a fan of Best Buy, you can also snag this deal there with a $25 Best Buy gift card. It's available with both the Neon Red & Blue and Gray controller options.

Now is the best time to get a Nintendo Switch, because there's an enormous amount of games you already have to catch up on if you haven't played one yet. Obviously, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a must-buy, but then you have options like Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Let's Go, and the recently-released Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Whichever game you want, Target or Best Buy will likely have it in stock so you can use the included $25 gift card to buy it. Best Buy's gift card will be sent to your email as a digital code once your Nintendo Switch has been shipped, while the Target gift card will be mailed to your home physically.

