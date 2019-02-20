GameStop is offering up some excellent discounts on Nintendo Labo kits. The Variety, Vehicle, and Robot kits are all down to $39.99, which is one of the best discounts we've seen yet. Typically each kit sells for $20 to $30 more. Shipping is free on orders totaling $50 or more, otherwise you can also select free in-store pickup to skip the shipping charge.

Nintendo Labo sets come with pieces you assemble via simple instructions to build gaming accessories for your Nintendo Switch. The sets also come with games where those accessories will come in handy.

As one example, the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, available for $39.99 today, usually goes for $70. It has astoundingly positive customer reviews and comes with all sorts of fun activities. You'll build two Toy-Con RC cars, a fishing rod, a motorbike, a house, and a piano. Each object has fun games kids can get creative with. They'll customize creations, bringing the things they build to life, and flex their STEM skills, and today's prices make the kits well worth it.

See at GameStop

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.