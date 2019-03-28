Nintendo Switch Online was released at the end of last year to mixed reviews. While some gamers love the rotating selection of classic NES games that you can play with a membership and the ability to save your game data to the cloud, others are less than happy about now having to pay to access online multiplayer modes on games where they used to be free. No matter which group you find yourself in, Twitch Prime is offering Nintendo Switch gamers a stellar deal which will make you forget all about the cost of the service... at least for another year.

Free classic NES games to play, the ability to save your game data to the cloud, and access to online multiplayer on various games... it's nearly essential for Nintendo Switch owners.

Twitch Prime connects to your Amazon Prime account so you can access exclusive rewards for gamers along with free game downloads and more on a consistent basis. We've seen a few fantastic offers available only for Twitch Prime subscribers, like that time they gave away Grand Theft Auto V for free, and this is another to add to the history books. For a limited time, you can score a full free year of Nintendo Switch Online with your Twitch Prime membership! That's a savings of $20 off its price otherwise.

If you're not already a Twitch Prime subscriber, you'll be able to join by clicking the 'Claim' button at this deal's offer page and following the prompts. You'll want to be aware that only primary Amazon Prime account holders can become a Twitch Prime member; additional family accounts with Prime benefits cannot redeem this offer.

This deal has a bit of a twist. As you'll see on the offer page, the first 'Claim' button available is for three months of Nintendo Switch Online. You must first go through the steps to redeem the three months of service; once 60 days has passed, you'll then be able to click the second 'Claim' button to redeem the other nine months of service for free. While going through the steps to redeem the offer, you'll be prompted to enter your PayPal or credit card information as this service will be set to auto-renew and charge your payment method after the three months has expired. Just to be safe, once you've gone through all the steps, you can visit this page at Nintendo to turn off auto-renew.

If you're worried about forgetting to claim the other nine months of service, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter. They'll make sure to send out a reminder come June 1st, and you'll also receive a reminder via email from Amazon.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.