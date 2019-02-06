For those who were lucky enough to score a Nintendo Switch over the holiday break, you may be looking for which games are the best to check out in 2019. As a Nintendo Switch gamer myself for the last year or so, it's become increasingly harder to find time for all the stellar games being released on the system. From Super Mario Odyssey to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there's a wide range of titles for you to check out. If you're hoping to save a bit on your purchases, below are some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can pick up at a discount right now at Walmart. Shipping is free.

Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda are two touchstone titles for the console that offer great single-player storylines. On the other hand, games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party are perfect for two-player homes as they offer multiplayer modes that friends, siblings, or parties can have a blast playing. Splatoon 2 is a fantastic choice too, as it offers the fun of a battle/shooting game in a manner that's suitable for all ages and everyone in the family.

You might want to order a microSD card while you're at it. The Nintendo Switch can only hold 32GB of data on its own, but you can pick up a 128GB microSD card for just over $20 right now via Amazon.

Even more Nintendo Switch games are on sale currently via the Nintendo eShop, so be sure to visit there as well.

