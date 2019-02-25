The Nintendo Switch has been extremely well-received by gamers since its release in early 2017, but one consistent issue owners seem to have is with its built-in kickstand. It's unusable at worst and only slightly steady on solid, level surfaces at best. Considering the console was designed to be used on-the-go, this can be a nightmare for gamers who actually try to use it away from their TVs. Thankfully, there are multiple kickstand alternatives you can buy online, such as PowerA's Compact Metal Stand which is down to only $9.99 today at Target. That saves you $5 off its regular price at retailers like Amazon, where it's sold for up to $20 in the past. You can save even further by using a Target REDcard.

This durable aluminum alloy stand was designed to hold the Nintendo Switch while you play or charge in Tabletop mode. It's officially licensed by Nintendo, too, and features a red Super Mario design. Its 2-point articulation gives you the ability to adjust the angle of your console's screen, while its rubber pads and non-slip feet help to keep your console and the stand steady. When you're done playing, it can fold up and comes with a travel bag to stash it in.

At Amazon, this stand has been highly reviewed by nearly 70 customers so far, garnering a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with "sturdy" being a word that can be found in many of the reviews on the site.

If you haven't already heard, some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale for $45 each right now at Walmart, including Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild.

