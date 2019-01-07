The Greenworks 1700PSI pressure washer with hose reel is down to $69.99 on Woot through the end of the day. It normally sells for around $110, and this is the lowest price we've seen, beating our previous deal post for it by $30. Shipping at Woot costs $5, but if you use your Amazon Prime membership, you'll get it for free.

This is an electric pressure washer with a 35-foot cable. That means no gas and no battery charging are necessary to power it. It has up to 1700 PSI at 1.2 gallons per minute to clean off any stain or caked-in dirt. You can use it both vertically and horizontally, and it has two adjustable degree settings that you can switch between easily. The hose reel is 25 feet, and it comes with a soap applicator. On Amazon, users give it 3.7 stars based on 334 reviews.

Planning on washing up your car once the warmer weather hits? Check out this foam cannon over at Amazon and clip the coupon to save some cash.

