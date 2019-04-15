Use code HA7ORHHRA during checkout at Amazon to get this Oria 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for just $11.19. Typically the kit would cost you $16, and we've never posted a better discount for it.

It's time to fix all the things. Luckily, this kit has you covered, from simple tasks to those strange proprietary bits on your phone. Make sure to use code HA7ORHHRA to get in on the best price yet.

This screwdriver set is ideal for repairing computers, phones, consoles, and other tech. It comes with a variety of bits that are sized for common tasks, plus some that are made with proprietary parts in mind. A flexible shaft is included for hard-to-reach areas, and the additional extension gives you even more wiggle room. The bits will stay in place since they're magnetic, and the driver won't slip, either. When your project is complete, store everything in the included case.

If you'll be fiddling with teeny-tiny screws, you'll want a place to stash them during teardown. This magnetic parts tray will keep everything in one spot.

