Enter code HA11ORXLHH during checkout over at Amazon to get this Oria 76-in-1 Repair Tool Kit for $17.39. Usually it would set you back $29, and the customer reviews are very positive.

Your order includes several different tools, like tweezers, a SIM card removal tool, an anti-static wrist strap, and various spudgers. You'll also find a magnetic driver and 56 precision bits for all sorts of tiny screws. Need a size zero Philips screwdriver to replace your Nintendo 3DS microSD card? A wonky triangle bit for your Gamecube controller? Some strange proprietary bit to repair your broken phone screen? This set will have you covered for all those tasks and more. Everything stores away neatly in the included carrying case once you've finished the job.

Those teeny-tiny parts can be a pain to keep track of. Consider adding this discounted magnetic metal tray to your order.

